Benjamin “Ben/Benji” San Nicolas Cruz, of Hagåt, died May 12 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is offered at 7 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Hagåt until May 20. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. June 7 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Tiguac Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
