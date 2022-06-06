Benjamin “Ben/Benji” San Nicolas Cruz, of Hågat, died May 12 at the age of 55. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 7 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat until May 20. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 7 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries