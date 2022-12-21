Benjamin Vaquilar Agustin, of Dededo, died Dec. 16 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona, followed by interment at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

