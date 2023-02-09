Benjie "Benz" Egana Pabon, of Dededo, died Feb. 6 at the age of 44. Mass of Intentions followed by Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower-level) and at 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (upper-level) at Sta. Barbara Church. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10:30 a.m. - noon Feb. 14 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will immediately follow.

