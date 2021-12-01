Benne "Ben" Siguenza Gogue, of Dededo, died Nov. 12 at the age of 66. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:25 p.m. Dec. 10 at the family residence, 165 Biradan Sasata, Astumbo, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo, (lower level). Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries