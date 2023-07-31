Benny “Ben” Concepcion Mafnas, familian Anue, of Chalan Pago, passed away July 27 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays except Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday until Aug. 6 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Benny Concepcion Mafnas
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brother needs 'intense treatment,' sister of inmate tells parole board
- Police: Man found with drugs after trespass complaint
- Meth convict charged in federal court
- 5 of 7 GovGuam officials deny corruption charges
- Disturbance to bring heavy rain, possible flooding through Friday
- Complaint: Man stole case of milk, flashed knife, assaulted police
- Police chase ends with stolen car atop tree stump
- Police: Search continues for man last seen in 2020
- Man accused of driving former MMA fighter in high-speed chase
- Typhoon Mawar debris collection in villages will begin on Monday
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Frankly Speaking
- Franklin Arriola
My son asked me a few weeks ago to write something about Guam in my next column. My guess is he wants me to provide my thoughts on government … Read moreBad drivers and all-island awards
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In