Benny “Ben” Concepcion Mafnas, familian Anue, of Chalan Pago, passed away July 27 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays except Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday until Aug. 6 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

