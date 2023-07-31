Benny “Ben” Concepicon Mafnas, familian Anue, of Chalan Pago, passed away July 27 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (except Thursday), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday until Aug. 6 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Out Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian burial will be held at noon at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

