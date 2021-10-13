Benny Mesa Rosario, also known as “Uncle Benny”, familian “Kaila” of Astumbo, Dededo, died Oct. 4 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguac) Memorial Cemetery on Nimitz Hill in Piti. 

