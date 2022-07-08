Benny Quintanilla Cruz, familian Kalando, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, and formerly of Hågat, died July 3 at the age of 72. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the Cruz residence, 324 Santa Rosa Ave., Hyundai, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 15 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

