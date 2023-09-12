Benny Reyes Naputi, formerly of Talo'fo'fo, recently from Dededo, passed away Aug. 29 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Church, Talo'fo'fo. Private Cremation to follow.

Tags

Load entries