Berlin Esperon Yanto, also known as “Bea/Mama Bea,” familian Bana, of Tamuning, died Nov. 17 at the age of 64. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. daily at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

