Bernabe T. Barcinas, of Merizo, died August 18 at the age of 92. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence at 1127 Kanton Tasi St., Malesso'. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9- 11 a.m. August 27 at the family residence at 1127 Kanton Tasi St., Malesso'. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, followed by Interment Services at Malesso Catholic Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries