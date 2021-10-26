Bernace “Bea” Brigida Sarmiento Roberto died on Oct. 1 at the age of 73. Funeral services will be held at Ada’s Mortuary/Crematorium from 9 a.m.- noon on Oct. 30, 2021. Internment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Agat.
Bernace Brigida Sarmiento Roberto
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Army pilot is a son of Micronesia
- Toto family goes all out for Halloween
- Police provide scant details on officer-involved crash
- Police: Irate customer arrested after knife incident at Rev and Tax
- 2 charged in separate drug cases
- Woman faces felony charges after parking lot incident
- Suspect allegedly forged $30K in checks from elderly woman
- Cousins indicted in death of Marine veteran
- Complaint: Child, 8, spanked with knife, hanger
- DOE: 13 students test positive for COVID-19
Images
Videos
There is no question that the Legislature made an error by sending legislation over to the governor to sign into law that includes language th… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Next week’s parent-teacher conferences will provide a wonderful opportunity for parents to discuss the educational performance and progress of… Read more
- By Paul Zerzan
I disagree with some of The Guam Daily Post’s editorial “Educating children post-COVID-19 requires coloring outside the lines” published on Oct. 24. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In