Bernadette Aquino Espina, also known as “Nadette” and “Dette," of Chalan Pago, died July 5 at the age of 69. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Masses will end July 14. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

