Bernadette “Bern” Campos Perez, of Astumbo, Dededo, died June 23
at the age of 64. Virtual rosary is being held at 7 p.m. each evening via Zoom Meeting ID: 7925911708, Passcode: Jesus. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
