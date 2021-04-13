Bernadine Tina Santos, also known as “Bernie/Mom B,” familian Paciencia, of Agat, died April 8 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. April 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

