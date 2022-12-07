Bernadit “Bernie” Duenas Meno, Familian Dinga, of Malojloj, died Dec. 5 at the age of 62. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at hse 232E Sueno Lane, Toto (limited parking at the residence) and available on zoom. Rosary will end on Dec. 13. Meeting ID: 972 270 8400, Passcode: Bernie, Zoom meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9722708400?

