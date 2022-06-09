Bernadita Bamba Chiguina, of Dededo, died May 26, 2022 at the age of 72 years. Last respects will be held at 7 p.m. June 10 to 9 a.m. June 11 at 124 Biradan Sumak, Machanao, Dededo. Burial will follow at Vicente Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

