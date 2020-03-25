Bernadita “Bennett/Bita” Duenas Cruz Quitugua

Bernadita “Bennett/Bita” Duenas Cruz Quitugua, familian Chada/Terao, formerly of Dededo and more recently of Barstow, California, died March 11 at the age of 87.

