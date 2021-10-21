Bernadita Guerrero Mafnas Sablan, also known as “Bennett/Mannik," familian Serafin/Robat, of Leyang, Barrigada, formerly of Yona, died Oct. 11 at the age of 71. Rosary is prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live @BerniceCauthen. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries