Bernadita L.G. San Nicolas, of Hagåtña, died on May 27 at the age of 79. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 17 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
