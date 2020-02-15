Bernadita “Bernice” Lizama Blas, formerly of Mongmong, recently of Las Vegas, died Dec. 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at Nuestra Senora de Las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. and interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

