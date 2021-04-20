Bernadita Quitano Rosario, of Dededo, died in Utah on April 13 at the age of 70. Public viewing and rosary will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. April 23 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. For those not able to attend in person, you may attend virtually at adasmortuary.com.

