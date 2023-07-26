Bernadita “Bennett” Sablan Bamba, familian Berlete’, of Dededo, passed away July 24 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday–Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo until the day of the funeral. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. August 3 at Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church, Tumon. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

