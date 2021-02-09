Bernald Eugene Guzman Feb. 2 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will take place after the viewing at Maina Church at 1 p.m. followed by interment services at Tiguac Cemetery in Nimitz Hill immediately after Mass.

