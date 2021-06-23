Bernard Francis Watson, also known as “Bert”, familian Garrett, of Chalan Pago died on June 17 at the age of 65. Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. June 30 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
