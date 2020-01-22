Bernard Toves Guerrero, also known as “Bully”, Familian “Diso," "Jeje," "Queto," and "Katingo," of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and formerly of Dededo, died Jan. 19 at the age of 54. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (lower level), followed by the rosary; 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) followed by the rosary. Masses and rosaries will end Jan. 29. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
