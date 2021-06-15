Bernardino Abad Ramirez, also known as “Bert/Bernard,” of Mangilao, died June 10 at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao as follows: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Last respects will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. June 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. June 22 at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
