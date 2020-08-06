Bernardino E. Magallanes, of Harmon, died on Aug. 4 at the age of 88. Private rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Visiting Navy sailor dies on Guam
- More Guam businesses closing
- Suspect: 'I been smoking ice since I was 9 years old'
- Man dies while in a hotel quarantine site but it wasn't COVID-19-related, official says
- Rescue teams spot SOS, rescue stranded mariners
- Federal drug convict faces more jail time
- $50M in unemployment aid coming up
- Man accused of raping 12-year-old
- No new unemployment aid payments next week over possible fraud
- Guam's real estate sales dip amid COVID, but 1 investor makes $19M land purchase
Images
Videos
After having seen nearly a month of very low COVID-19 cases – on average one or two a day – Guam over the past few days has seen a resurgence … Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
The deadline to register to vote on Guam is Aug. 19. While the primary election is pretty boring this year, please register to vote anyway. Wh… Read more
- By Dr. Thomas Shieh
I was born in Taipei and still speak their native language. During this pandemic, the Taiwanese have done an excellent job with a population o… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In