Bernardino E. Magallanes, of Harmon, died on Aug. 4 at the age of 88. Private rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

