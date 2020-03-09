Bernardo Oligo Lingaolingao, also known as “Bert," of Chalan Pago-Ordot, died March 6 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no mass on Thursday); 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-11:15 a.m. on March 16  at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

