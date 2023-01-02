Bernardo "Bernie" Pajinag Cajigal, of Dededo, died Dec. 21 at the age of 66. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10-11:45 a.m. Jan. 7 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Santa Barbara Church (upper-level), Dededo. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Bernardo Pajinag Cajigal
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Robbery suspect shoots store cashier, flees with cash
- Man accused of exposing self to teen through social media
- Math teacher becomes civil engineer
- Meth smuggler sentenced to 10 years
- DPHSS: 2 'D' ratings for repeat violations
- Suspect allegedly poked sleeping man with a knife, fired rocks from slingshot
- Man accused of breaking into funeral home
- Complaint: Man stole minifridge, toys from Macy's
- Dejapa to serve 15 months after completing treatment program
- Fireworks, drones show for NYE
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
CHO’CHO’ SAINA
- Laura M. Torres Souder
At the beginning of 2022, I offered seven resolutions for promoting the learning of CHamoru as part of the Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru strategy. … Read more2023 New Year’s resolutions for CHamoru language revitalization
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In