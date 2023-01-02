Bernardo "Bernie" Pajinag Cajigal, of Dededo, died Dec. 21 at the age of 66. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10-11:45 a.m. Jan. 7 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Santa Barbara Church (upper-level), Dededo. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

