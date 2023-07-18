Bertha "Bert" Aguon Villagomez, of Mongmong, passed away July 15 at the age of 54. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at Betsy's Residency until July 23. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon July 24 followed by cremation at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel & Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries