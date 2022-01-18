Bertha "Bert" Matagolai Pangelinan, of Dededo, died Jan. 13 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is offered at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo until Jan. 31: 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Funeral will be Feb. 3 and details will be announced at a later date.
