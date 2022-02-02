Bertha "Bert" Matagolai Pangelinan, of Dededo, died Jan. 13 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo, until Jan. 31. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 3 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man admits to smuggling 2.2 pounds of meth into Guam
- GPD arrest 19-year-old for what's alleged to be multiple burglaries in Tamuning
- Violations could land drug defendant back in prison
- GPD: Discovery of remains now a death investigation
- UPDATE: Police confirm investigation into possible human remains
- Police identify victim in Yigo death case
- Sailor to admit he stole car from cab driver
- First responders discover possible human remains in trash fire
- Woman allegedly attacks elderly man
- Pair accused of stealing and selling items
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
A POST-NATIVE PERSPECTIVE
- Dan Ho
Last week I took a spectacular icy spill as I was carrying a bucket of water to my ducks. I had just come home from school, energized from a g… Read more
- Jesse Anderson Lujan
I waited before I decided to write this follow-up letter sharing my thoughts with the readers of The Guam Daily Post. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In