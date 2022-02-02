Bertha "Bert" Matagolai Pangelinan, of Dededo, died Jan. 13 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo, until Jan. 31. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 3 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.

