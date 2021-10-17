Bertha Rivera Castillo, of Yigo, died Oct. 6 at the age of 63. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 27, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brothers charged in deadly Tamuning fight
- 2 suspects in fatal brawl are soldiers
- Linda's Coffee Shop to reopen
- Man arrested, charged in alleged sexual assaults of girl, 12
- Baby who died lived in virus-stricken household
- 'Every penny counts': For many families, advance child tax credit goes a long way
- 'The family just lost a star': Former Marine remembered
- 4-month-old baby is one of island's latest fatalities linked to COVID-19
- Defendants in video recorded sexual assault of minor sentenced
- GTA promotes 3 to vice president, hires marketing executive
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
More information on how to stay or get healthy has to be added to the public health campaigns to help bolster our island’s overall ability to … Read more
CHO’CHO SAINA
- Laura M. Torres Souder
The American political landscape these days is fraught with conspiracy theories, rumor-mongering of the worst kind, fact-less assertions as mo… Read more
- +2
- By Robert A. Underwood
Your editorial criticizing GovGuam officials’ statements before the U.N. itself doesn’t tell the whole story. The editorial is disappointing o… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In