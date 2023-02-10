Betty Ann Topasna Hernandez, formerly from Malesso and Sinajana, resided in Mangilao, died Feb. 1 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

