Betty Dalida Fortaleza, of Tumon Heights, died Dec. 21 at the age of 96. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:15 a.m. Jan. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony/St. Victor Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

