Betty Lou San Nicolas Borja, of Dededo, died Dec. 4 at the age of 55. Last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines.

