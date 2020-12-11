Betty Lou San Nicolas Borja, of Dededo, died Dec. 4 at the age of 55. Last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 29 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Will you get the COVID-19 shot?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- $4M in tax refunds, $138K in EIP payments to be mailed
- ‘All I saw was her and all the blood’
- Ex-UFC fighter wants house arrest restrictions lifted
- Truck driver, 30, dies in crash
- ‘She will always be there for us’
- Teen arrested in attempted murder of Sinajana woman
- Automatic extensions issued for Guam driver's licenses, driver's permits
- Complaint: Teen hit elderly woman with hammer ‘five to ten times’
- Leptospirosis cases reported on Guam
- UPDATE: Police confirm 1 died in crash
Images
Videos
On Nov. 8, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made a promise. Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
What is it about the Pacific islands that you find so attractive? That was a question that I often heard when, with that moonstruck look in my… Read more
- Gia Righetti
Animal cruelty. A brief glance through local news companies’ Facebook pages will show that this topic generates on average more comments than … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In