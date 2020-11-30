Bill Raymond Leon Guerrero Bilon, also known as “Uncle Beer” and “Brother Beer,” familian Issac, of Yigo, died Nov. 10 at the age of 47. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

