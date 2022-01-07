Billy Jay "BJ" Ugaban of Tamuning, died Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 31. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 8, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguag Cemetery, in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

