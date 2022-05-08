Bradlie Shaene Hernandez, of Yigo, died March 23 at the age of 29. Mass of Intention is offered nightly at 6 p.m at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. May 19 at the Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
