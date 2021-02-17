Brandon Dwayne Castro Aguigui, of Merizo, died Feb. 3 at the age of 27. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Feb. 19 at San Dimas Church, Merizo. Interment service will follow immediately at Merizo Community Catholic Cemetery.
