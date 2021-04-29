Brandon John Baluran, also known as “Bran/Butter,” familian Tanaguan/Koho, of Agat, died April 25 at the age of 35. Rosary is being held at 7 p.m. daily at 127 Fenile Street, Agat. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on May 17 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat.

