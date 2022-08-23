Brenda Lynn Badajos Aquino, formerly of Dededo, Guam, died August 2 in Huntsville, Alabama, after a long battle with cancer. A visitation service was held from 1 - 3 p.m. August 9 at Berryhill Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow immediately at 3 p.m. Access to the online funeral website and guestbook is at https://www.berryhillfh.com/obituary/brenda-aquino-babydoll

