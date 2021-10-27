Brenda "Bren" Lynn Untalan, of Maina, died on Oct. 23 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention is offered at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, with the following schedule: 12:10 p.m. Monday - Friday; 6 p.m. Saturday to Sunday and will end on Oct. 31. Last respects will be held on Nov. 4 at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana from 9 - 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Agana. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
