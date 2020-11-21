Brian Acfalle Gumataotao, familian Cherick, of Mangilao and Vallejo, California, died Oct. 30 at the age of 28. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Dec. 2 at San Agustin Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment service will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Labor: Submit documents by Friday for Lost Wages Act
- More tax refunds awaiting payment compared to last year
- 'Nobody deserves to die like that'
- 'Operation Christmas Drop,' the movie, is a haunting reminder of our indigenous reality
- Former luxury goods executive opens small business
- Man found sleeping in car in Mongmong with gun on his lap
- US to airlift 297 FSM citizens stranded on Guam
- ‘They think we’re just the bomb’
- Woman quarantined after found in isolation facility
- 26-year-old woman arrested after weapon, ammunition allegedly found in vehicle
Images
Videos
Once in a while, the hiring of a government of Guam employee or manager who does not meet the qualifications for the job becomes public. Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
Let’s get ready to add one more item to the toll that the COVID-19 virus has taken of island life here on Guam. Each year on Dec. 8, the islan… Read more
- Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje
Under Title 19 of the U.S. Code, 19 CFR § 7.2, Guam and other insular territories of the United States are considered to be outside the U.S. c… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In