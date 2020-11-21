Brian Acfalle Gumataotao, familian Cherick, of Mangilao and Vallejo, California, died Oct. 30 at the age of 28. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Dec. 2 at San Agustin Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment service will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

