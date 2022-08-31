Brian Quitugua Leon Guerrero “Bronze"/"Pumpkin”, familian “Eto/Karabao”, of Yigo and formerly of Mongmong, passed away in the Grace of our Lord on August 25, 2022 at the age of 47. Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

