Brian Roderick Lazaro Cruz, of Lexington, Kentucky, and formerly of Dededo, died May 8 at the age of 54. Rosary is being offered via Zoom every evening at 7 p.m. Join Zoom meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79198291210?pwd=QmVHREVEeHBraCtQbjNGVFluNVo5dz09 Meeting ID: 791 9829 1210 Passcode: AZ1BtR. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
