Brian Wayne Tirey, familian Aguilat/Gollo, of Yona, died Oct. 8 at the age of 63. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, Nov. 2, at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. 

